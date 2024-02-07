Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Mahindra and Mahindra's total vehicle sales rose 15% to 73,944 units

The commercial vehicle domestic sales during January this year stood at 23,481 units, a growth of 8 per cent over 21,724 units in January 2023

Nitin Waghela
Mahindra and Mahindra seeks level-playing EV vertical in India
Mahindra and Mahindra | Image:Mahindra and Mahindra
Auto Sales: Automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on February 1 informed that the company's total vehicle sales grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 73,944 units in January. 

The utility vehicle sales stood at 43,068 units in the previous month as against 32,915 vehicles sold in January last year, growing 31 per cent year-on-year, M&M Ltd said, according to an official company statement. 

The commercial vehicle domestic sales during the month under review stood at 23,481 units, a growth of 8 per cent over 21,724 units in January 2023, it said. 

Its three-wheeler domestic sales, including electric three-wheelers, fell 14 per cent to 5,649 units compared to 6,562 vehicles sold in the year-ago period, it added. 

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., said,“In January, we sold a total of 43,068 SUVs, a healthy 31 per cent growth and total 73,944 vehicles, a 15 growth over last year. We began the year with the launch of 2024 XUV700, with a whole host of new features that elevates comfort, tech and sophistication to the next level."

"Honouring the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ this Republic Day, we flagged off the “Drivers of Change” initiative that honours women achievers across various fields and highlight their role as a driving force in India's progression towards an advanced and inclusive society," he said. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:51 IST

