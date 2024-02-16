English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

As part of the agreement, the automakers will equip a certain range of its electric platform Inglo with e-components of Volkswagen's MEB battery module and unit

Business Desk
Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen
Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen | Image:Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Auto Supply: Automotive maker Mahindra and Mahindra on February 16 informed that it has signed a supply agreement with German car manufacturer Volkswagen.

As part of the agreement, the automakers will equip a certain range of its electric platform Inglo with e-components of Volkswagen's MEB battery module and unified cells.

Meanwhile, the auto majors will also continue to explore potential opportunities for collaboration in India and e-mobility.

This deal will make the Mumbai-headquartered firm the first external partner to use the unified cell concept, which constitutes as the core element of Volkswagen's battery strategy.

The supply agreement will run for several years with a total output of close to 50 GWH.

The two companies were evaluating further opportunities for collaboration, the statement added.

Volkswagen has developed a modular, open vehicle platform for EVs, called MEB, which is used to build its cars and those of other group companies like Skoda and Audi. This also allows Volkswagen to be a supplier of e-technology and parts to other automakers.

The supply agreement was the first of its kind for Volkswagen, but the carmaker said last September it was in talks with other players about similar deals, including manufacturers of cars with combustion engines in Asia who were considering producing cars for the European market via a Volkswagen collaboration.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

12 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

12 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

14 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. M&M shares jump after supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Labour Clinches Tory Strongholds, Delivering Double Blow to Rishi Sunak

    World14 minutes ago

  3. India News15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Govt to Help Install Solar Panels in Rajasthan's Homes: PM Modi

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. G-Eazy Picks Priyanka Chopra Over Deepika Padukone For Collaboration

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo