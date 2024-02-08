Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:43 IST
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Turbo Velocity edition
This new Fronx edition purely offers upgrades in the form of exterior and interior accessories
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Crossover edition: Automotive major Maruti Suzuki has launched a special edition of the Fronx crossover called the Velocity Edition, part of the line-up that was the fastest to hit 1 lakh vehicle sales in India.
This new edition purely offers upgrades in the form of exterior and interior accessories, which customers planning to buy the Delta+, Zeta, or Alpha variant of the Fronx can choose for an additional Rs. 43,000. The new Velocity Edition of the Fronx has a total of 16 accessories on offer.
Advertisement
Stylistic updates
It includes a grey and black exterior styling kit, door visors, ORVM cover, headlamp garnish, body side moulding, illuminated door sill guard, and a red dash designer mat, alongside a NeXCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat cover
Advertisement
The 3D boot mat, spoiler extender, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish, and interior styling kit with carbon finish make for a comprehensive detailing update.
Engine, specs
Mechanically, the Maruti Fronx is equipped with two powertrain options, a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
The former can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option in select variants. As for the prices, with the recent revision, the Fronx is available from an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh.
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy WinEntertainment13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.