Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

This new Fronx edition purely offers upgrades in the form of exterior and interior accessories

Business Desk
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Turbo Velocity edition
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Turbo Velocity edition | Image:Maruti Suzuki
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Crossover edition: Automotive major Maruti Suzuki has launched a special edition of the Fronx crossover called the Velocity Edition, part of the line-up that was the fastest to hit 1 lakh vehicle sales in India.

This new edition purely offers upgrades in the form of exterior and interior accessories, which customers planning to buy the Delta+, Zeta, or Alpha variant of the Fronx can choose for an additional Rs. 43,000. The new Velocity Edition of the Fronx has a total of 16 accessories on offer.

Stylistic updates

It includes a grey and black exterior styling kit, door visors, ORVM cover, headlamp garnish, body side moulding, illuminated door sill guard, and a red dash designer mat, alongside a NeXCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat cover

The 3D boot mat, spoiler extender, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish, and interior styling kit with carbon finish make for a comprehensive detailing update.  

Engine, specs

Mechanically, the Maruti Fronx is equipped with two powertrain options, a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The former can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option in select variants. As for the prices, with the recent revision, the Fronx is available from an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

