Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Maruti Suzuki MPV Ertiga surpasses 10 lakh sales mark

Business Desk
Maruti Suzuki MPV Ertiga surpasses 10 lakh sales mark | Image:Maruti Suzuki
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sales Target: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced that its Multi-purpose Vehicle (MPV) Ertiga has crossed the 10 lakh sales milestone.

The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said, citing media reports.

The model is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5 per cent segment market share, he added. Besides the domestic market, the auto major's MPV Ertiga is exported to over 80 countries, the company informed.

The New-Delhi headquartered automotive major said that MPV customers prefer the top-end variants of Ertiga due to features like  7-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen Infotainment system with Arkamys Surround System, automatic headlamps and cruise control, it said.

The popularity of this road tripping vehicle is also based upon its utility features such as air cooled cup holders, a front row armrest with utility box, bottle holders, and accessory sockets in each row.

Mechanical aspect

Under the hood, Ertiga is fuelled by the next-gen K series 1.5 dual jet dual VVT engine with progressive smart hybrid technology with a strong feul efficiency of upto 20.51 km/ I, the company said.

The vehicle's CNG powertrain model offers enhanced efficiency with a mileage of 26 km/Kg, it said.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

