×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Mercedes-Benz India achieves record retail sales in FY24 driven by SUVs

In the fiscal year, Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 18,123 units, marking a 10 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal's sales of 16,497 units.

Reported by: Business Desk
Smaller version of Mercedes G-Class to be EV only, due by 2026
Smaller version of Mercedes G-Class to be EV only, due by 2026 | Image:Mercedes Benz
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz, the renowned German luxury carmaker, has reported its highest-ever retail sales in a financial year in India for 2023-24. The company's robust performance was fuelled by strong demand for its sports utility vehicle (SUV) range.

In the fiscal year, Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 18,123 units, marking a 10 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal's sales of 16,497 units. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, expressed pride in achieving record-breaking milestones, citing the unmatched desirability for the brand in India.

Advertisement

During the January-March period of this year, the automaker witnessed an increase in sales, with 5,412 units sold, reflecting a 15 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz India has ambitious plans to further strengthen its presence in the country. The company intends to introduce nine new models this year, including three new battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Additionally, the AMG performance range will be enhanced with the launch of the AMG S 63 ePerformance sedan and the AMG C 63 e-Performance in the second quarter of the calendar year.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz India aims to expand its luxury dealership network by inaugurating two new MAR 20X outlets in New Delhi and Mumbai in April 2024. Additionally, 20 new MAR 20X luxury workshops will be established across 10 new cities throughout the year.

The impressive sales performance and ambitious expansion plans reflects Mercedes-Benz India's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the Indian luxury car market while further solidifying its position as a leader in the segment.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

a few seconds ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

2 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

5 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

6 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

6 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

7 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

10 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

14 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

14 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

14 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

15 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

16 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

17 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutt

Vatsal Poses With Wife

19 minutes ago
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha In Blue

20 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

22 minutes ago
Mini Mathur

Mini Looks Elegant

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World13 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo