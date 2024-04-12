Mercedes-Benz India achieves record retail sales in FY24 driven by SUVs

Smaller version of Mercedes G-Class to be EV only, due by 2026 | Image: Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz, the renowned German luxury carmaker, has reported its highest-ever retail sales in a financial year in India for 2023-24. The company's robust performance was fuelled by strong demand for its sports utility vehicle (SUV) range.

In the fiscal year, Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 18,123 units, marking a 10 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal's sales of 16,497 units. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, expressed pride in achieving record-breaking milestones, citing the unmatched desirability for the brand in India.

During the January-March period of this year, the automaker witnessed an increase in sales, with 5,412 units sold, reflecting a 15 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz India has ambitious plans to further strengthen its presence in the country. The company intends to introduce nine new models this year, including three new battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Additionally, the AMG performance range will be enhanced with the launch of the AMG S 63 ePerformance sedan and the AMG C 63 e-Performance in the second quarter of the calendar year.

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz India aims to expand its luxury dealership network by inaugurating two new MAR 20X outlets in New Delhi and Mumbai in April 2024. Additionally, 20 new MAR 20X luxury workshops will be established across 10 new cities throughout the year.

The impressive sales performance and ambitious expansion plans reflects Mercedes-Benz India's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the Indian luxury car market while further solidifying its position as a leader in the segment.

(With PTI inputs)

