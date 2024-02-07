MG Motor India's price revision move for 2024 model range 

Advertisement

Price revision: MG Motor India is celebrating its centenary year by introducing 'Wow' prices for its 2024 range of models.

The British automotive marque label's India arm has introduced a new trim of the MG ZS electric vehicle (EV) along with 'Wow' prices for the MG Comet EV, MG Hector, and MG Gloster, as per an official company statement.

ZS EV, Hector, Comet EV models

To boost electric mobility, the ZS EV ‘Executive’ has been introduced to enhance the company’s EV portfolio and allow faster adoption of EVs.

Designed to offer a convenient in-cabin advantage for front and rear-seat passengers, the spacious ZS EV Executive is available at a 'Wow' price of Rs 18.98 lakh.

The MG ZS EV offers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh Prismatic cell IP69K Rated ASIL-D & UL2580 battery, with 461 km certified range in a single charge, making it a cost-effective mobility solution.

The MG Hector, India’s first Internet SUV introduced in 2019, comes with a host of best-in-class offerings and advanced features like its panoramic sunroof, 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system, digital key and ADAS Level 2.

The Hector diesel comes with a 2.0L turbocharged engine, safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), traction control system , hill assist control and offers a sunroof across all variants.

The MG Hector petrol variant starts at Rs. 14.94 lakh, while the diesel variant starts at Rs 17.50 lakh.

In line with the company’s vision to strengthen the electric mobility ecosystem in India and to raise the EV adoption rate, MG had launched the Comet EV as a practical solution for the eco-conscious urban customer. MG is offering the Comet EV starting at Rs 6.99 lakh.

“At MG, we are committed to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations. In continuation with our centenary celebrations, we’re excited to introduce 2024 as the Year of Fast Forward, to ensure a rewarding ownership experience for all, " said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director at MG Motor India.

"This has been made possible due to increased localisation, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, supply chain improvement, and long-term key commodities cost rationalisation," he said.