Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 11:09 IST

M&M hits record high on robust SUV sales

The Mumbai-headquartered company’s overall auto sales rose 24 per cent annually to 72,923 units in February. 

Tanmay Tiwary
Mahindra and Mahindra
Mahindra and Mahindra | Image:Mahindra and Mahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

M&M hits record high: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares surged as much as 2.10 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 1,974.60 per share on Friday after the company announced its February sales data. 

The Mumbai-headquartered company’s overall auto sales rose 24 per cent annually to 72,923 units in February.  

Advertisement

The company’s sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sales zoomed 40 per cent annually to 42,401 units, from 30,221 units in the same month last year. However, the total exports dropped 32 per cent annually to 1,539 units, from 2,250 units in the same month last year.

“We sold a total of 42,401 SUVs in February, with a growth of 40 per cent and 72,923 total vehicles, a 24 per cent growth over last year. In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

Advertisement

Additionally, M&M’s 3-wheeler sales, including electric 3-wheelers, rose 15 per cent annually to 6,158 units, from 5,350 units in the same month a year ago.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2.42 lakh crore, according to BSE.

Advertisement

Notably, the shares of M&M climbed 52.40 per cent in 2023, outperforming the benchmark indices , which surged around 20 per cent during the same period. 

As of 10:43 am, shares of M&M were trading 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 1,947.70 per share.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

3 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education7 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo