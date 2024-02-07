Advertisement

EV SUV: Czech start-up MW Motors has revealed an electric powered SUV based on the Force Gurkha known as the Spartan 2.0 with a 240 km range, according to an official company statement.

Spartan 2.0 features

The bodyshell, ladder frame chassis, suspension, off-road gear and the interior bits are provided by Force Motors for the Spartan 2.0. The battery is supplied by a firm in China and other materials required to manufacture this vehicle have been provided by MW Motors.

The brand informed that its engineers took on-board feedback from customers of the original Spartan EV, a conversion of the UAZ Hunter, a Russian military 4x4 dating back to 1971, from across Europe. The UAZ Hunter is actually a civilian version of the UAZ SUV that we drove in India a few months ago.

EV powertrain

A single motor in place of a gearbox transmits 176 hp and a huge 1,075 Nm of torque through a transfer case to give manually selectable two to a four-wheel drive with both high and low ranges, as per an Auto Car India report.

There are also manually locking differentials at the front and rear and hill descent control. With a usable capacity of 57.4kWh, the under-bonnet battery provides a range of around 240km – enough for the average customer’s working week, believes MW Motors, it said.

Charging can occur at rates of up to 90kW, so a 20-80 percent fill should take just over half an hour. Bi-directional charging is possible, meaning 230V can be provided to power tools and other equipment.

Spartan 2.0 updates

At 4,116 mm long and 1,812 mm wide, the Spartan 2.0 is considerably smaller than most off-roaders yet larger than the Jimny. This allows easier manoeuvrability in tight spaces.

The Gurkha-based Spartan 2.0’s kerb weight is 2,350 kg, while the load and towing capacities are 1,025 kg and 3,000 kg, respectively.

The suspension duties are taken care of by coil springs and an anti-roll bar at the front and rear.

There aren’t many changes to the interior, with the Spartan 2.0 looking nearly identical to the Gurkha on sale in India.

The cabin is hard-wearing but competitively specced, featuring a pair of cloth-upholstered adjustable seats, a two-way adjustable steering wheel, electric windows, air conditioning, a digital instrument display and an infotainment touchscreen.

The Spartan 2.0, like the Jimny 3-door, is sold as a commercial vehicle in some European markets and the UK, which means it does not get rear seats, making it a strict two-seat SUV.

India arrival

This EV SUV based on the Gurkha can be a proper rugged, old-school rival to the Thar EV, which has been previewed by a concept last year.

Presently, there is no news from Force Motors with regards to the upcoming electric vehicle India entry.