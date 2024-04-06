×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Nissan loses wage incentive over supplier underpayment issues

Last month, Japan's fair trade watchdog reported that Nissan underpaid 36 suppliers by 3 billion yen ($20 million) from January 2021.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nissan Motor shares
Nissan Motor | Image:Nissan Motor
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nissan tax incentive revoked: Nissan Motor, a Japanese automaker, has been barred from accessing a tax incentive designed to support companies that increase wages. This decision comes after reports surfaced of Nissan's misconduct involving the underpayment of numerous suppliers, as detailed by the Yomiuri newspaper.

Previously utilising this tax benefit, Nissan will now be unable to avail it for a minimum period of one year, according to the Yomiuri. These tax incentives were originally expanded under the Kishida administration's initiatives aimed at incentivising businesses to raise wages.

Nissan supplier underpayment

Last month, Japan's fair trade watchdog revealed that Nissan had engaged in unlawful underpayment to 36 suppliers, totalling approximately 3 billion yen ($20 million) over a span of roughly two years starting from January 2021.

In response to these allegations, Nissan stated that it had reimbursed the affected suppliers and pledged to bolster its oversight mechanisms.

As of now, Nissan has not provided any comment on the matter, with enquiries remaining unanswered outside of regular business hours.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

a few seconds ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

a minute ago
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases

Atishi Questions ED

2 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni Batting Order

Hussey on MS Dhoni

5 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav

Chargesheet Against Elvis

7 minutes ago
A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India

Document For Casting Vote

12 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On Nepotism

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH fans roar for MSD

19 minutes ago
the Power of Artificial Intelligence

AI Used to Disrupt Polls?

19 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

20 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

20 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

22 minutes ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

24 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

26 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

36 minutes ago
MS Dhoni during CSK practice

CSK fans fear the worst

39 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

600 Stranded in Taiwan

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News20 hours ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo