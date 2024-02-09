Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Nissan Motor shares plunge as Q3 earnings spotlight China woes

Nissan Motors has revised their full-year forecast after business woes in China

Business Desk
Nissan Motor shares
Nissan Motor shares | Image:Nissan Motor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Q3 Report: Nissan Motor saw its shares plunge as much as 11.7 per cent on Friday in what could become their biggest selloff since 2001, after the Japanese automaker trimmed its sales volume forecast for the present financial year amid worries about its business in China.

The decline wiped around $1.8 billion off the stock's market value and put Nissan on track for its biggest single-day drop since falling more than 12 per cent in September 2001.

Yearly Forecast

Nissan maintained its annual operating profit view of 620 billion yen ($4.15 billion) on Thursday as it expected a more profitable product mix to offset a downward revision to its sales outlook, to 3.55 million vehicles from 3.7 million.

Nissan Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Ma, said,"Especially, given what's happening in China, we have revised our full-year forecast."

"This reflects challenges including intensifying competition and logistics issues around our key markets," he said.

The Japanese automaker has responded to a 26 per cent fall in nine-month retail sales volume in China by taking steps to mitigate industry-wide challenges and boost competitiveness in the world's biggest car market, Ma said.

Industry-wide, China vehicle sales rose annually by 12 per cent to 30.1 million vehicles last year, showed the data last month from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Nissan shifted its China tactics to focus on regaining sales in cities and regions where electrification is happening at a slower pace, Ma told the briefing.

That helped the automaker increase sales by 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2,47,000 vehicles in the final three months of last year, he said.

"We aim to stay in China and we want to be a relevant player and a sizable player in China," he added.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

