Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Noida airport to IGI Airport rapid rail to be ready in next 4 years: Official

Uttar Pradesh has approved a Rs 16,000 crore rapid rail corridor to connect both Noida and Delhi airports

Business Desk
Noida Airport to Delhi's IGIA 80 minutes travel time relief possible
Noida Airport to Delhi's IGIA 80 minutes travel time relief possible | Image:YouTube Screengrab
Rapid Rail Corridor: The upcoming Noida Airport is likely to have direct connectivity with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which would lead in a reduction of travel time by 80 minutes, as per media reports.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a Rs 16,000 crore rapid rail corridor that will connect both airports along with other parts of Delhi, as per media reports.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is working on a detailed project report slated to get over will be completed by March.

According to Shailendra Bhatia, the Nodal Officer at Noida International Airport Limited, once started the project is expected to get over in a period of four years.

The Noida Airport, which has already inked pacts with two commercial airline such as Akasa Air, and Indigo for flight operations will witness its first flight take-off later this year.

The contract to operate the Noida Airport has been won by Zurich Airport.

As per the proposal, the Noida airport link will branch out of the Ghaziabad station, which serves as one of the interchange stations for the Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail Transport.

Passengers will also be able to connect to the under-construction Delhi-Alwar Rapid Rail through Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the Delhi-Meerut Rail.

The Delhi-Alwar rail, expected to be completed by mid-2025, will have a station at Indira Gandhi International Airport and Aerocity.

Furthermore, the Noida airport authorities are also developing other modes of public transportation, such as high-speed bus corridors, to connect the airport with Delhi and Gurgaon.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:05 IST

