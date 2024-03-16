×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

NTSB probes fatal collision involving Ford Mustang Mach-E's driver assistance system

Automakers are mandated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to report any fatal accidents involving advanced driver assistance systems.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E | Image:CarDekho
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NTSB probes Ford crash: The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced its enquiry into the utilisation of a sophisticated driver assistance system within a Ford Mustang Mach-E implicated in a fatal collision on February 24 in San Antonio, Texas.

Initial findings suggest the Ford vehicle collided with the rear of a stationary Honda CR-V on Interstate Highway 10. According to a San Antonio police report, the Ford was utilising a form of "partial automation" at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

The driver of the Honda CR-V, identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Allen Johnson from Austin, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased after being transported to a hospital.

Ford provides BlueCruise, an advanced hands-free driving technology operational on 97 per cent of highways in the United States and Canada, excluding intersections and traffic signals.

Advertisement

The NTSB expressed interest in investigating the crash, citing its ongoing concern regarding advanced driver assistance systems and their interaction with vehicle operators.

NHTSA reporting mandate

Automakers are mandated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to report any fatal accidents involving advanced driver assistance systems.

A spokesperson from Ford stated their prompt reporting of the incident to the NHTSA and their active engagement in researching all available information. “Safety remains a paramount concern for Ford, and they pledge full cooperation with any ensuing investigation,” he said.

Advertisement

NTSB investigators will scrutinise the wreckage and gather data concerning the accident site and the events leading up to the collision.

In recent years, the NTSB has initiated numerous investigations into advanced driver assistance systems, including Tesla's Autopilot technology.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sukesh

Sukesh Alleges Threat

a few seconds ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India LIVE

3 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Injured

9 minutes ago
Brazil real estate group MRV&Co

MRV considers Resia split

11 minutes ago
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today

UPMSP Begins Evaluation

12 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana

Fire at Oil Godown

22 minutes ago
Bastar The Naxal Story Review

Bastar BO Collection

25 minutes ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

B'luru Struggles

28 minutes ago
Ford Mustang Mach-E

NTSB probes Ford crash

36 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump and Ex-Vice President Mike Pence

Pence on Trump

36 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha Box Office Day 1

38 minutes ago
Union HM Amit Shah

Amit Shah LS Campaign

38 minutes ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

'Older Brother PM Modi'

40 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

41 minutes ago
Bastar Teaser

Bastar First Impression

43 minutes ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News17 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News18 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo