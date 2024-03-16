Advertisement

NTSB probes Ford crash: The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced its enquiry into the utilisation of a sophisticated driver assistance system within a Ford Mustang Mach-E implicated in a fatal collision on February 24 in San Antonio, Texas.

Initial findings suggest the Ford vehicle collided with the rear of a stationary Honda CR-V on Interstate Highway 10. According to a San Antonio police report, the Ford was utilising a form of "partial automation" at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Allen Johnson from Austin, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased after being transported to a hospital.

Ford provides BlueCruise, an advanced hands-free driving technology operational on 97 per cent of highways in the United States and Canada, excluding intersections and traffic signals.

The NTSB expressed interest in investigating the crash, citing its ongoing concern regarding advanced driver assistance systems and their interaction with vehicle operators.

NHTSA reporting mandate

Automakers are mandated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to report any fatal accidents involving advanced driver assistance systems.

A spokesperson from Ford stated their prompt reporting of the incident to the NHTSA and their active engagement in researching all available information. “Safety remains a paramount concern for Ford, and they pledge full cooperation with any ensuing investigation,” he said.

NTSB investigators will scrutinise the wreckage and gather data concerning the accident site and the events leading up to the collision.

In recent years, the NTSB has initiated numerous investigations into advanced driver assistance systems, including Tesla's Autopilot technology.



(With Reuters Inputs)