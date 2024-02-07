Advertisement

Ola Electric has received the Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certificate under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry, the company said on Wednesday.

The company successfully met the DVA criteria of 50 per cent among others as mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, under the PLI Scheme for automobile and auto component industry, Ola Electric said in a statement.

The certification was granted to the Bhavish Agarwal-owned company by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), after the product was tested and checked for localisation standards of its components.

Ola Electric said the feat has resulted in it becoming the first Indian two-wheeler company to receive the certification.

“The PLI certification is a testament to our vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and a significant milestone in our quest to accelerate India’s journey towards clean mobility,” a company spokesperson said.

Minister for Heavy Industries Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar felicitated Ola Electric during the Auto PLI Conclave organised by the Ministry in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Under the scheme, Ola Electric is eligible for incentives for up to five consecutive financial years commencing from FY24. The incentive would range between 13 per cent and 18 per cent of the determined sales value (DSV).

The company in 2022 received 20GWh capacity by the government under its PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery storage.

Ola Electric is eligible to receive incentives under the Cell PLI scheme over a five-year period from the date of commissioning of the Ola Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.