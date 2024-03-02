English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Ola Electric extends price cut for S1 Portfolio till March-end

The EV company aims to push for mass electrification as part of its #EndICEAge campaign

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000
Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000 | Image:Ola Electric
  • 2 min read
Ola Electric has extended the price reduction of upto Rs 25,000 for its S1 portfolio of electric scooters till the end of March, the company has said.

“Breaking all barriers to #EndICEAge with highly competitive product pricing, 8-year extended battery warranty and expanded service network. It will be an electrifying March!,” Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal posted on X.

ICE stands for Internal Combustion Engine, powered by oil-based fuels such as petrol and diesel.

In a bid to accelerate electrification, the company said it is reducing the prices on the back of a robust cost structure combined with in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities. The first price cut was announced in February this year.

This comes along with manufacturing incentives the company is eligible for.

Aggarwal had posted on March 1, “ICE vehicles will keep getting costlier to buy and use whereas EVs will keep getting cheaper to buy and use.”

Justifying his stance, Aggarwal said the traditional fuel-based vehicles are inflationary, with rising emission compliance costs as per European Union (EU) standards and a hike in petrol prices each year.

“EVs are deflationary. Battery costs keep coming down. EV fuel - electricity, is deflationary - cost of renewable power keeps reducing,” he added, asserting an end to the age of traditional fuels through the campaign.

While the S1 Pro will continue to be priced lower, in line with February costs at Rs 1,29,999, the S1 Air will be available for Rs 1,04,999. The S1 X Series will be priced between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,09,999 varying on its electric power variants in the 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh range.

Ola Electric in January received the Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certificate under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, becoming the first two-wheeler company to receive the incentive as part of the automobile and auto component industry.

The company also chalked out plans to extend its service network by 50 per cent from the current 414 centres to close to 600 centres across the country by April 2024.

