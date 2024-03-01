Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Ola Electric registrations hit all-time high in February, market share rise to 42%

In last three months, Ola Electric has recorded close to 100K registrations, maintaining the momentum with 30,000+ units registered each month since December.

Business Desk
Ola Electric
Ola Electric | Image:Ola Electric
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ola Electric sales: Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, reported 35,000 registrations with a 42 per cent market share in the EV 2-wheeler (2W) segment, according to an official statement shared by the company. This marks the company's highest-ever monthly registrations with a growth rate of nearly 100 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Over the past three months, Ola Electric has recorded close to 100,000 registrations, maintaining the momentum with over 30,000 units registered each month since December. In December, Ola Electric became the first EV 2W manufacturer to achieve 30,000 registrations in a single month.

Advertisement

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric said, “Our ever-increasing S1 scooter portfolio along with customers becoming more aware and open to buying quality EVs at more accessible price points being the key factors behind this growth. We are confident in continuing our market leadership with best-in-class products and a strong EV infrastructure. With our industry-first offering of an 8-year/up to 80,000 km extended battery warranty, an increasing number of charging points, and widespread service centres, we are breaking all barriers in the EV adoption.”

Expanding products and services

In the statement shared with Republic Business, Ola Electric confirmed a series of initiatives across products, services, charging infrastructure, and battery warranties. The recent launch of the S1 X (4kWh) expands the company's product portfolio to six offerings. 

Ola Electric has also unveiled the industry's first 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for its entire product range at no additional cost. 

Advertisement

Furthermore, the company has announced plans to bolster its service network, aiming for a 50 per cent expansion from 414 to 600 service centres nationwide by April 2024. Customers now have the option to opt for an add-on warranty, extending the upper limit of kilometres travelled to 125,000 km at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

Ola Electric plans to rapidly expand its fast-charging network to 10,000 points by the next quarter. Additionally, the introduction of a portable fast charger accessory priced at Rs 29,999 provides consumers with greater convenience and flexibility for charging their EVs on the go.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    9 minutes ago

  4. IPS Tejinder Singh Appointed DIG For Rajouri-Poonch Range

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Meta's News Funding Cuts Ignite Conflict with Australian Government

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo