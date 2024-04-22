Ola Mobility starts operations at Ayodhya Airport

Advertisement

Ola Mobility in Ayodhya: Ola Mobility has kicked off its operations at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, introducing a dedicated cab pick-up zone at the arrival and exit points. To ensure seamless service, the company has deployed a round-the-clock team of representatives to manage operations and promptly address customer queries.

CEO Hemant Bakshi expressed enthusiasm about Ola's expansion into Ayodhya, citing its emergence as a thriving cultural and tourist destination. He underlined Ola's commitment to enhancing mobility solutions in such significant locales, aligning with their mission to cater to the diverse needs of a billion Indians. Furthermore, Bakshi highlighted Ola's dedication to enhancing the travel experience for passengers while simultaneously creating job opportunities for driver-partners.

The move underscores Ola's strategic focus on tapping into growth opportunities in areas like Ayodhya, known for its spiritual and cultural significance and attracting millions of tourists annually.

