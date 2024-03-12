×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

PM Modi e-inaugurates India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at Suzuki Motor Gujarat

The in-plant rail is a part of PM Modi's flagship 'Gati Shakti' programme, aligned with India’s carbon net zero emissions target.

Reported by: Business Desk
PM Modi e-inaugurates India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at Suzuki Motor Gujarat
PM Modi e-inaugurates India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at Suzuki Motor Gujarat | Image:PM Modi e-inaugurates SMG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PM inaugurates in-plant railway at SMG: Maruti’s Gujarat plant: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated India's first automobile in-plant railway siding at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) via video conferencing, said a company statement.   

As part of Prime Minister’s flagship Gati Shakti programme, this in-plant railway siding aims to reduce carbon footprint in logistics, bring down fossil fuel consumption, and reduce road congestion,” said the Maruti Suzuki statement.  “Once fully operational, the Gujarat railway siding facility can dispatch 300,000 cars annually to 15 destinations across India,” the company statement added.

Advertisement

About the project: The project is a collaboration between Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development (G-RIDE), a Government of Gujarat and Indian Railways partnership along with Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), and MSIL.

 

Advertisement

Dedicating the project to green logistics, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are honoured to be part of the Prime Minister’s ambitious Gati Shakti programme that fosters efficiencies in logistics. Today marks a significant milestone as we become India’s first automobile company to have a railway siding facility within its manufacturing plant,” Takeuchi added.

“As we gear to double our production capacity from present 2 million units per annum to four million units per annum by 2030-31, the dispatches of vehicles from railways too will increase multifold. This in-plant railway facility reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility,” said the MSIL MD & CEO. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

7 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

12 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

37 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

43 minutes ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Awadhi Cuisine Delicacies To Satiate Your Cravings

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Mentioned 'Atmanirbharta' for the First Time After Pokhran-II

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Do You Know About Chhau - The Traditional Folk Dance From Eastern India

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  4. 5 MLAs To Take Oath With Nayab Saini, JJP To Hold Nav Sankalp Rally

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  5. Nissan, Honda plan production cuts in China

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo