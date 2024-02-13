English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

President of fraud-hit, Daihatsu car unit to step down: Toyota

Daihatsu's Chairman, Sunao Matsubayashi, will also step down and not be replaced, Toyota said.

Business Desk
President of Daihatsu, Soichiro Okudaira
President of Daihatsu, Soichiro Okudaira | Image:Toyota
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Daihatsu Leadership: Automotive maker Toyota Motor Corp announced on Tuesday that both the President and Chairman of its small-car unit Daihatsu Motor will step down following revelations of misconduct related to rigged collision safety-tests.

CEO for Toyota's Latin America and Caribbean region, Masahiro Inoue, will replace Soichiro Okudaira as Daihatsu's President effective March 1, the world's top-selling automaker said.

Advertisement

Okudaira had a long-running career at Toyota spanning nearly four decades from 1979 before he became President of Daihatsu in 2017, a year after the compact car maker became a wholly owned Toyota subsidiary in 2016.

Daihatsu's Chairman, Sunao Matsubayashi, will also step down and not be replaced, Toyota said.

Advertisement

Given the misconduct over the safety test certification applications, Daihatsu also will be removed from a commercial vehicle (CV) partnership known as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT), the automaker said in a separate statement.

Daihatsu's 10 per cent equity stake in the partnership will be transferred to Toyota, the statement said.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

14 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Gadkari

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Siemens Q3 profit rises over 9% to Rs 504 crore, margin plunges 270 bps

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Ajith Kumar Pays His Last Respects To Vetri Duraisamy

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  4. Vidyut Jammwal Performs Stunt In Mumbai Local, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  5. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border; Tear Gas Fired, Several Detained

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement