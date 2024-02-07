Advertisement

Tesla Light Show: In the hours leading up to the grand inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ram Bhaktas revelled in an innovative Tesla light show dedicated to Lord Ram.

Over 100 Tesla car owners, calling themselves ”Ramji ki Gilahariyan of Greater Houston”, gathered at Shri Guruvayurappan Krishna Temple for a show that attracted hundreds of Lord Rama devotees, informed the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America.

The Tesla car drivers utilised a key feature, wherein the headlights can be programmed to turn off and on at the same time.

Soon after the light show, Ram Bhaktas assembled at the temple for aarti, joined by other bhakts who sang resounding bhajans dedicated to Lord Rama and Krishna.

The vehicles were lined up in such a way that when drones took pictures, an illuminated “RAM” formation was captured.

According to the organisers of the Tesla Light Show, participating car owners had to register for the event in advance.

Ram Wave in US

“Despite chilly weather and long workday, it was heartwarming to see the enthusiasm amongst hundreds of participants as well as attendees at the temple for this show," said Achalesh Amar, a member of VHP America.

“Throughout the USA, we noticed unprecedented enthusiasm for these events. Since mid-January, VHP has organised 51 car rallies in 21 states and 41 cities around the US," he said.

"The Tesla light shows in Houston, DC and San Francisco, are a small gesture of love for the celebration of the Ram Temple's inaugration for which the Hindu community has waited for over 25 generations," said Umang Mehta, one of the active VHP volunteers.

(With PTI Inputs)