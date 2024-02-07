Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Ram devotees participate in Tesla Music show, car rallies in US cities

In the week leading to the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Ram Devotees hold car rallies in 21 US cities, including a Tesla musical show.

Business Desk
Ram devotees participate in Tesla Music show, car rallies in US cities
Ram devotees participate in Tesla Music show, car rallies in US cities | Image:VHP America
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tesla Music Show: In the week leading to the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Ram Bhaktas held car rallies in 21 US cities with participants in the national capital organising a Tesla Car musical show dedicated to Lord Ram.

Over 100 Ram devotees, each a Tesla vehicle owner, gathered at Shri Bhaktha Anjaneya Temple in Frederick City, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

The participants used one of the key features of Tesla cars, wherein the headlights and speakers of these Tesla cars synced with a popular number dedicated to Lord Ram.

Image credit: Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America

Introduced in 2022, this light-flashing-set-to-music feature is available in limited categories of the US car-maker's models with the specific software update.

As per the organisers of the Tesla Music Show, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America, over 200 Tesla car owners had registered for the event and they had to turn on a significantly large number of them.

Image credit: YouTube Screen-grab

Ram wave in US

Drone pictures taken by the event organisers showed that these Tesla Cars created a “RAM” by placing these cars in such a way.

“Today we had the Tesla Ram Bhagwan musical event on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We are grateful to the generation of Hindus over the last 500 years to have struggled for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” said Mahendra Sapa, President of the DC chapter of VHP America, organisers of the Tesla musical event, citing media reports.  

“The Tesla light show is just the beginning of the celebration of the Ram Temple inauguration,” said Animesh Shukla, one of the volunteer organisers, as per media reports.

Organisers plan on organising similar light shows on January 20, he said.

The VHP America, the organisation leading the Ram temple celebrations in the US, held car rallies in as many as 21 cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Carmel (Indiana), Cary and Charlotte in North Carolina, Chicago, Denver in Colorado, Edison in New Jersey.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

