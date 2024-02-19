Advertisement

Bike launch: Kawasaki India has finally revealed a teaser showcasing the all new Ninja 500, a high-end Japanese sport bike, through its social media handles, hinting that its India launch could take place in the upcoming weeks.

Unveiled at the EICMA 2023 aka Milan Motorcycle Show, the Ninja 500, alongside the Z500, gets a larger displacement engine, which already fuels the 2024 Eliminator, and has replaced the Ninja 400, according to the company.

That being said, the 2024 Ninja 500 and Z500 have already gone on sale in Europe and the United States. In these international markets, the motorcycles are available in two trim levels, Standard and SE, it said.

Superbike Design

In terms of design, the new Ninja 500 takes inspiration from its elder siblings, such as the ZX-6R or ZX-10R. Hence, it bears a familiar and sporty appearance, especially an aggressive fascia, featuring the signature split headlamp setup.

Other key highlights include a small windscreen, sharp cuts and creases on the front fender and fairing, swept-up tail section, split seat, and clip-on handlebar. However, it has carried over the DNA from the Ninja 400, such as the familiar steel trellis frame, suspension, and fuel tank.

Depending on the market, Kawasaki offers the Ninja 500 in various paint schemes such as the Lime Green with Ebony and Metallic Matte Dark Grey, Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Moondust Grey.

Engine, Power output

Fuelling the Ninja 500 is the new 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering 45.4PS at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm at 6,000rpm.

Notably, the additional engine capacity is courtesy of an increased stroke of 58.6 mm, which is up from 51.8 mm but the 70 mm bore from the old 399 cc engine has been retained, expected to offer enhanced torque than the peak power. Meanwhile, it comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Additional features

The brand has given it a colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, KIPASS (Kawasaki's Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System), LED headlights, a Type-C charging port, dual-channel ABS, and assist-and-slipper clutch. Further, there are telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, a 310 mm front disc, and a 220mm rear unit.

The Ninja 500 weighs 172 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. Its seat height stands at 785 mm, while the ground clearance is 145 mm.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 cost

The new Ninja 500 is expected to be available for Rs 5.20-5.40 lakh, depending on the trim level, and is likely to sit below the new Eliminator, which has been priced at an ex-showroom Rs 5.62 lakh.

The upcoming Ninja 500 could replace the Ninja 400, for an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.24 lakh.