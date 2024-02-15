Advertisement

Cost effect: French carmaker Renault expects to benefit in 2024 from higher car prices and easing raw material costs, Chief Financial Officer, Thierry Pieton, said on Thursday, as the mobility player prepares to launch 10 models this year

"We are making good ground in terms of cost production and raw materials," he said in a call with analysts after releasing 2023 results on Wednesday, although the positive effect of car prices will be lower than in 2023.

The raw material costs improved in the second half of last year, he said.

The comments come as European carmakers struggle to compete with cheaper Chinese electric vehicle rivals and face slowing demand as people rein in spending due to higher borrowing costs.

The planned launches include two fully electric cars, the Scenic and the R5, and two hybrids.

Shares in Renault jumped on the Tradegate platform in early trade on Thursday after the French carmaker posted slightly lower than expected full-year 2023 net profit, but posted margin and revenue gains and offered a huge increase in its dividend.

Renault stock was last up nearly 7 per cent on Tradegate compared with its previous official close at €7.69 on Wednesday.