Renault to develop more affordable variant of Twingo

Twingo to get mor affordable: Renault is developing a more affordable variant of its electric Twingo model, slated to start this month, according to sources familiar with the matter. This initiative comes as Renault aims to counter the escalating competition from Chinese counterparts in the European electric vehicle market.

Chinese automakers, leading in electric vehicle production globally, have intensified their presence in Europe, compelling established players like Renault to expedite development processes and reduce costs to remain competitive. Notably, Chinese EV manufacturers have significantly shortened the timeframe for introducing new vehicles to approximately 2.5 years, nearly halving the conventional duration required by automakers.

The recent advancement in Renault's project, termed the "freeze concept," occurred last week, signifying the validation and establishment of the vehicle's design, as disclosed by anonymous sources. Ampere, Renault's electric vehicle unit, is poised to commence supplier selection, prototype creation, and production scaling in line with the project's progression.

Renault's strategic focus on accelerating development timelines has been evident in its recent endeavours, such as the electric Megane developed in four years and the electric R5, slated for release this year, developed in three years. To expedite the launch of the new Twingo, engineers intend to reduce component complexity by 20 per cent, opting for more standardised parts readily available from suppliers, as highlighted by Gilles Le Borgne, Renault's head of technology, in a recent interview with French newspaper Les Echos.

The forthcoming iteration of the Twingo is expected to hit mass production in 2026, with Novo Mesto, Slovenia, designated as the assembly site, akin to the current-generation electric Twingo ZE. Renault refrained from commenting on these developments.

With over 4 million Twingos sold over the past three decades, Renault, along with other European automakers, aims to introduce smaller electric vehicles priced below 20,000 euros ($21,572) to effectively compete with Chinese brands like BYD.

In pursuit of cost reduction strategies, Renault is exploring potential collaborations with other automakers, including discussions with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to share the Twingo platform. These negotiations will proceed independently alongside the ongoing development efforts, according to the sources cited.

Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schaefer has indicated plans for an entry-level EV launch by 2027, exploring partnership opportunities to achieve this goal, with a decision expected in the near future.

(With Reuters inputs)