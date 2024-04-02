×

Top Trending Stories

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Rivian Automotive Q1 production dips amid supplier transition

Q1 deliveries totalled 13,588, marking a marginal sequential decrease of around 3%,, which was less than the 10% to 15% decline from Feb projections.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rivian
Rivian | Image:Unsplash
Cost reduction: Rivian Automotive fell short of market expectations for quarterly production, citing a transition to new suppliers for raw materials aimed at cost reduction and efficiency improvement. 

In the first quarter ending March 31, the Amazon.com-backed company manufactured 13,980 vehicles, slightly below the anticipated 14,250 units forecasted by eight analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha. Pre-market trading saw a 1 per cent decline in the company's shares.

While quarterly production increased by approximately 50 per cent year-over-year, it lagged behind the 17,541 vehicles produced in the previous three months. Rivian, known for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs, affirmed its annual production outlook and announced plans for a temporary shutdown in the second quarter to enhance its production line.

First-quarter deliveries totalled 13,588, marking a marginal sequential decrease of around 3 per cent, which was less than the 10 per cent to 15 per cent decline projected in February. This slight deviation from the forecast may ease investor apprehensions regarding a potential slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand amidst consumer preference for more affordable hybrid options in an uncertain economic landscape.

In recent months, US consumers have gravitated towards hybrid vehicles to mitigate higher ownership costs, especially as certain EV models lost eligibility for federal tax credits. Rivian disclosed that it had produced several thousand additional vehicles not included in the quarterly figures due to pending parts, expected to arrive in April.

Given the premium prices of battery-powered vehicles compared to conventional gasoline cars, EV manufacturers are introducing more compact and cost-effective models to attract buyers. Rivian's recent unveiling of its smaller, more affordable electric R2 SUVs and R3 crossovers, along with plans to produce the R2 at its existing US facility, is projected to yield savings exceeding $2 billion for the company.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:05 IST

