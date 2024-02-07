Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Russian car-sharing organisation Delimobil raises $46 mn in Moscow IPO

Vehicle-sharing service firm Delimobil raised $46.4 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange

Business Desk
Russian car-sharing organisation Delimobil raises $46 mn in Moscow IPO
Russian car-sharing organisation Delimobil raises $46 mn in Moscow IPO | Image: Delimobil
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delimobil IPO: The vehicle-sharing service focused firm Delimobil on Tuesday informed that it has raised $46.4 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, the first of several market debuts expected in the country in 2024.

A handful of small capital raises late last year sparked some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets, which have been subdued since Western capital flooded out after Moscow  decided to despatch its army to Ukraine in February 2022.

Advertisement

Russian companies raised only around 140 billion roubles in nine IPOs and four SPOs (secondary public offerings) last year, highlighting the currently limited scope of public listings, with retail investors snapping up large portions. The Moscow Exchange hopes for over 20 in 2024.

IPO highlights

Advertisement

Delimobil said more than 45,000 retail investors had participated in the offering, with their total volume of acquired shares equaling that of institutional investors.

The IPO was priced at 265 roubles per share, the upper end of Delimobil's price range, giving the company an estimated market capitalisation of 46.6 billion roubles. The free-float was 9 per cent.  

Advertisement

Delimobil said the funds raised would be used for business development and debt reduction.

Founded in 2015, Delimobil is one of Russia's biggest car-sharing providers with a fleet of over 24,000 vehicles and above 9 million registered users in 10 cities.

Advertisement

In 2021, prior to Russia launching what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Delimobil had been planning to raise as much as $240 million in a US listing.

The company was hoping to also raise $350 million by listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), as the company stock is slated to begin trading on February 7.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement