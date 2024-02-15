English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Russian operators take Chinese help to produce Citroen cars 

Russian operators take Chinese help to produce Citroen cars

Business Desk
Russian operators take Chinese help to produce Citroen cars 
Russian operators take Chinese help to produce Citroen cars  | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Citroen Production: Automaker Stellantis halted production in Russia in April 2022, which led Russian operators to join hands with a Chinese partner the following year to begin making new versions of Stellantis' Citroen models, according to customs data and two sources familiar with the matter. 

In December last year, Russia-based Automotive Technologies imported at least 42 car kits for assembling the Citroёn C5 Aircross model at the Kaluga plant, which is still majority-owned by Stellantis, customs records drawn from a commercial trade data provider showed.

Advertisement

Manufactured in China, the kits were produced by China's Dongfeng Motor Group, the data showed. 

Car Kits

Automotive Technologies was assembling the Citroёn C5 Aircross at the Kaluga factory, according to two employees at different Russian car dealerships.

It is not clear if the kits from China contained parts that fall under the scope of Western sanctions on Russia, to which Beijing is not a party, and there is no suggestion from the customs data or sources that Stellantis knew about the imports.

Advertisement

But the findings highlight the lack of control Western companies such as Ikea or Carlsberg now have over their brands after suspending Russian operations or leaving the country after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

They also demonstrate Moscow's increasing dependence on Beijing, particularly in the car industry.

Advertisement

Stellantis' Russia entities

Stellantis said it had concluded since December 31, 2023, that it has "lost control of its entities in Russia."

Advertisement

Stellantis said it had recognised a loss of 144 million euros ($154.53 million) as a result, including the loss of 87 million euros of cash and cash equivalents.

Chinese state-owned Dongfeng, Russia's industry and trade ministry and Automotive Technologies did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Advertisement

Russia's auto industry had been heavily reliant on investment, equipment and parts from overseas, particularly Europe.

Stellantis blamed logistical difficulties and the sanctions imposed on Moscow when it halted operations. It owns 70 per cent of the Kaluga plant with the remaining 30 per cent held by Mitsubishi Motors.

Advertisement

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the factory produced Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Mitsubishi cars with an annual capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World10 minutes ago

  3. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. IFSCA chair calls for gold refining units

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. TS ECET 2024 registration begins, full details here

    Education13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo