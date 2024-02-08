Advertisement

Sales Growth: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) informed that the automaker's domestic sales stood at 1,01,465 units, crossing the 1,00,000 units sales mark for two consecutive years.

The Czech automaker's India arm saw its export grow annually by 32 per cent with 44,248 units shipped from India, underlying the company's expanding global reach.

Advertisement

The automotive firm's overall customer deliveries also witnessed a 4 per cent growth in the domestic market, signalling a strong market presence and customer's confidence in Volkswagen Group brand's diverse offerings, the company said.

In 2023, the luxury car brands like Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, surge ahead with impressive double-digit growth, indicative of the market's appetite for premium mobility. Volkswagen sustained its momentum, underpinning the Group's stable performance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Skoda consolidated its sales, reinforcing a strong foundation for future expansion, as per the official company release.

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "In 2023, we demonstrated that our determination and commitment to excellence allowed us to maintain a course of consistent growth.

Advertisement

Image credit: Skoda Auto

Growth Push

Powering ahead in 2024, we are looking at reaching more customers in India and expanding our reach in the international market, Arora said.

Advertisement

Further advancing this goal, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is strategically placed to support the Group’s ASEAN market strategy, he said.

For this, we have launched the Parts Expedition Centre at the Chakan facility in Pune to support locally-manufactured parts supplies for production in Vietnam, starting from 2024, he added.

Advertisement

"We remain committed to diversifying our offerings with an enhanced mix of Electric (BEV) and ICE models, which will be offered to our valued customers via the Group’s over 590 touchpoints across India. This approach ensures that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India continues to drive progress, innovation, and customer satisfaction across all fronts.” Arora said.