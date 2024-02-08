Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 1,00,000 units sales mark

The Czech automaker's India arm saw its export grow annually by 32 per cent with 44,248 units shipped from India

Business Desk
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India sales in 2023 | Image:Skoda Auto Volkswagen India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sales Growth: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) informed that the automaker's domestic sales stood at 1,01,465 units, crossing the 1,00,000 units sales mark for two consecutive years.

The Czech automaker's India arm saw its export grow annually by 32 per cent with 44,248 units shipped from India, underlying the company's expanding global reach.

The automotive firm's overall customer deliveries also witnessed a 4 per cent growth in the domestic market, signalling a strong market presence and customer's confidence in Volkswagen Group brand's diverse offerings, the company said.

In 2023, the luxury car brands like Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, surge ahead with impressive double-digit growth, indicative of the market's appetite for premium mobility. Volkswagen sustained its momentum, underpinning the Group's stable performance.

Meanwhile, Skoda consolidated its sales, reinforcing a strong foundation for future expansion, as per the official company release.

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "In 2023, we demonstrated that our determination and commitment to excellence allowed us to maintain a course of consistent growth.

Image credit: Skoda Auto 

Growth Push

Powering ahead in 2024, we are looking at reaching more customers in India and expanding our reach in the international market, Arora said.

Further advancing this goal, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is strategically placed to support the Group’s ASEAN market strategy, he said.

For this, we have launched the Parts Expedition Centre at the Chakan facility in Pune to support locally-manufactured parts supplies for production in Vietnam, starting from 2024, he added.

"We remain committed to diversifying our offerings with an enhanced mix of Electric (BEV) and ICE models, which will be offered to our valued customers via the Group’s over 590 touchpoints across India. This approach ensures that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India continues to drive progress, innovation, and customer satisfaction across all fronts.” Arora said. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

