Steelbird Hi-Tech, a leader in helmet manufacturing, announced its position as the world's largest helmet producer. The company has sold 77,99,273 helmets globally in 2023. The company's commitment to innovation, safety, and quality has propelled it to the forefront of the industry.

Besides the helmet sales figure, Steelbird has also sold 3,44,865 Side Boxes, contributing to a total of 81,44,138 units sold worldwide. The company also witnessed a surge in its revenue, reaching 687 crore in the calendar year from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

The company produced 80 lakh helmets in the previous calendar year and aims to manufacture 10 million helmets in the current calendar year.

The company attributed this achievement to the entire Steelbird team for their dedication and hard work in a press release disclosed on Friday.

Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Hi-Tech, said that the company is committed to road safety. He shed light on the alarming statistics surrounding road fatalities in India, citing reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) stating that 300 thousand people die on Indian roads annually. However, Kapur expressed concern that the actual numbers could be much higher due to unreported accidents in regions without adequate traffic police.

"Many states and districts in our country lack proper traffic police, and numerous accidents go unreported. If we check the data with insurance companies, the numbers are much more staggering. Therefore, we must address this issue urgently, leaving no stone unturned," said Kapur.

The company is a pioneer in helmet manufacturing, producing everything in-house, including EPS, buckles, stickers, rivets, and more, except for packaging. This comprehensive approach ensures the highest standards of quality and safety in each product.