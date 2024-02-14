Advertisement

Prototype cells: Lithium-ion battery developer, StoreDot, has revealed the progress made on the development of its next-phase technology roadmap.

This builds on the Israeli company's previously announced introduction of production-readiness cells capable of 100 miles / 160 kilometres in 5 minutes this year, and 100 miles in 3 minutes by 2028, as the company continues its path towards commercialisation, according to the firm.

This advancement relies on a suite of holistic design, engineering upgrades to the entire battery system, rather than focusing purely on charging speed.

Fast Charging Technology

StoreDot's ‘100in4’ technology prioritizes increased energy density and a myriad of technological enhancements. By taking this system approach, the company aims to maximize real-world performance with the available charging infrastructure, as per an Auto Car report.

Specifically, StoreDot is targeting at least a 10% improvement in energy density compared to its 100in5 cells. This will enable more mileage from a charge with the existing charging rates. The key to achieving this is optimizing multiple aspects of the battery, including chemistry, cell and pack engineering, cooling design, and modifications to internal connections.

For the ‘100in4’ technology, StoreDot states that it has already achieved 1100 XFC cycles in a small form factor cell, with projected energy density of 340 Wh/kg in a large EV form factor, it said.

This milestone comes earlier than planned, and the company will continue refining its XFC technology on the path to production-ready cells that deliver 100 miles charged in just 4 minutes by 2026.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, said,"By taking a balanced, system-level approach, we are unlocking the full potential of our XFC battery technology to maximize real-world performance."

"Rather than prioritizing charging speed, our plan focuses on technological enhancements across the board - energy density, cell and pack design, chemistry, and cooling optimization. The result is an extremely fast charging experience that can be easily deployed on today's infrastructure."