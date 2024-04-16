Advertisement

PM Modi’s interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent interview with ANI, shared the role of investment in India while ensuring that the essence of the country's soil is reflected in the products manufactured. In the interview right before the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi welcomed global investment but stressed the role of ensuring that the labour invested in the work is predominantly of Indian origin, thus creating employment opportunities for the nation's youth.

"I want investment to come in India because, in India, it doesn't matter who has invested money, (but) the sweat put into the work must be of our own people. The product should have the essence of our soil so that our youth in the country will get employment opportunities," PM Modi said, to a question on Elon Musk's Tesla and Starlink's possible entry into India.

Advertisement

Addressing queries about Elon Musk's expressed admiration for him, PM Modi said, “Look, the first thing saying that Elon Musk is a supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India. And I just met him. It's not like that."

The Prime Minister also mentioned a recent meeting with Musk during his visit to the US in 2023 and the anticipated visit of Musk to India, suggesting potential collaborations.

Advertisement

"He showed me everything in his factory. And I understood his vision from him. I went there just now (to the US in 2023) and met him again. And now he is about to come to India," PM Modi said.

Musk's interest in investing in India, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, has garnered attention. PM Modi underlined India's commitment to embracing electric vehicles and highlighted the remarkable growth in the EV sector, with sales soaring from 2,000 units in 2014-15 to 1.2 million units in 2023-24.

Advertisement

Focusing on India's progress in EV infrastructure and policy initiatives, PM Modi encouraged companies to invest in the booming sector.

While Musk's exact agenda for his India visit remains undisclosed, expectations are high for potential significant investments in the country. Musk's recent comments affirming the need for electric cars in India align with the nation's efforts to transition towards sustainable mobility.

Advertisement

PM Modi reiterated India's invitation to global companies, underlining the conducive environment for investment and growth, particularly in emerging sectors like electric vehicles.

(With ANI inputs)