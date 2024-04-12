×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Tata Motors EV arm, Shell partner to enhance EV charging infrastructure

TPEM and Shell India will leverage their respective strengths to enhance the EV charging experience for Tata EV owners.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility partners with Shell | Image:Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), the electric vehicle arm of Tata Motors, has partnered with Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to collaborate on establishing public charging stations across the country.

Under the terms of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), TPEM and Shell India will leverage their respective strengths to enhance the EV charging experience for Tata EV owners. Utilising Shell's extensive fuel station network and TPEM's deep insights from its fleet of over 1.4 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads, the collaboration aims to strategically place chargers at locations frequented by Tata EV owners, ensuring convenient access to charging infrastructure.

Moreover, the partnership seeks to elevate the overall EV ownership experience by exploring synergies between the two companies. This includes the introduction of convenient payment systems and loyalty programmes, which are set to provide added value to TPEM's customer base and further incentivise the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

TPEM, recognised as the market leader in EVs in India with 71 per cent market share in electric passenger vehicles, boasts a diverse portfolio of four EV products. From pioneering the EV-exclusive store concept in Gurugram to collaborating with charge point operators to expand India's charging infrastructure, TPEM has played a key role in driving the growth of the EV ecosystem in the country.

Shell EV Recharge locations, known for their reliable and ultra-fast charging capabilities with a charger uptime of 98-99 per cent, will serve as key components of this partnership. These locations not only provide efficient charging services but also offer convenient retail options, including fresh food and beverages, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience.

“As a part of our endeavour towards an open collaboration to advance India’s EV ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Shell. Through this partnership, we aim to grow the existing charging infrastructure, which is crucial for mainstream adoption of EVs in the country, particularly as the customer base continues to expand. By combining TPEM’s deep understanding of EV usage with Shell’s unparalleled customer experience, this strategic alliance will certainly bring a marked change in India’s charging behaviour, in turn driving up the EV adoption in the country,” said Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

“Shell is committed to define the EV charging experience by offering integrated solutions that prioritize convenience, safety, and sustainability. Our dedication to using 100 per cent certified renewable sources combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensures that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle free and efficient charging experience. Our strategic partnership with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives,” said Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited.
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

