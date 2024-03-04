Advertisement

Tata Motors CVs to Tata Steel: Leading commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer Tata Motors, has flagged off its next-generation, green-fuel powered commercial vehicles to Tata Steel. As per a communique, the fleet consists of Prima tractors, tippers and the Ultra EV bus, powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and battery electric technologies.

The green fleet of vehicles were flagged off by Tata Son’s Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, as part of the Tata Group’s Founder’s Day celebrations in Jamshedpur.

Present at the ceremony were T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel and Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, along with senior members of their leadership teams.

Speaking about the long-standing partnership with Tata Motors, TV Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel said: “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Tata Motors. As leaders in our respective industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors share a common vision for sustainability and innovation. By harnessing our collective expertise and resources, we are not only revolutionising our industries but also leading the way in environmental responsibility. Together, we are committed to driving positive change and delivering eco-friendly solutions that not only benefit our businesses but also contribute to a greener tomorrow."

Future-ready vehicles

Speaking about the future-ready vehicles being flagged-off, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is driving the global megatrend of sustainable, safe and smart mobility in India. Our green fleet of commercial vehicles will accelerate Tata Steel’s efforts towards making its supply chain carbon neutral. We have collaborated with them and their transportation partners to design holistic solutions for enhancing functionality, performance, connectivity and safety,” said Wagh.

“Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to varied duty cycles and special applications. We look forward to strengthening our historic partnership in our respective quests of reducing carbon footprint and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045,” Wagh further added.

Tata Motors new age fleet of commercial vehicles come equipped with multiple safety features including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Electronic Stability Control, Active Traction Control and Driver Monitoring System, amongst others. The vehicles were handed over to Tata Steel’s delivery partners for transporting steel products and raw materials, said Wagh.

Engineered for a variety of applications, the Tata Prima LNG range of trucks including Tippers (3530.K) and Tractors (5530.S) will be used for surface, mining, and long-haul commercial transportation.

As part of the accelerated adoption of battery-electric range, 28T EV Tipper (E28.K) and 46T EV Tractor (E46.S) are being deployed for establishing real-world performance, as part of Tata Steel’s logistic movement. In addition to the zero-emission trucks, the company will also start using Tata Ultra EV buses for employee transport, across plant locations.

Tata Motors has been developing and manufacturing innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery electric, CNG, LNG, Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. It showcased the widest range of alternate-fuel powered commercial vehicles at Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Mobility Global Expo in February 2024 across various segments. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 2,000 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 12 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95 per cent.