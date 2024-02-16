Advertisement

New range launch: Automotive major Tata Motors, on February 16 along with its authorised distributor, Tata Africa Holdings Limited, announced the commercial launch of its range of multipurpose heavy-duty trucks, Ultra T.9 and Ultra T.14, in South Africa, according to an official company statement.

Designed to fulfil the rising need for safer, smarter and greener cargo mobility, the Ultra is suited for a wide variety of conventional and specialist logistics applications including bakery, FMCG, white goods, agriculture and construction, it said.



The Ultra range is engineered to deliver high productivity with higher power & torque and fuel efficiency combined with lower total cost of ownership (TCO), it added.

Ultra-range features

A walk-through cabin, power steering, dashboard-mounted gear lever, booster assisted clutch and mechanically suspended seat for safe and fatigue-free driving.

Powered by Tata Motors’ globally proven turbocharged diesel engines with best-in-class power and torque output, the Ultra T.9, powered with a 3.3L engine, and Ultra T.14, fuelled by a 5.0L engine, provides a solution to carry heavy loads over long distances and rough terrains.

The trucks come equipped with parabolic suspension for rugged and uninterrupted operations. The trucks are offered with Tata Motors’ flagship connected vehicle system, the Fleet Edge, for efficient fleet management to further increase fleet productivity.

Anurag Mehrotra, Head of International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said,“Over the last three decades, Tata commercial vehicles have earned a rich reputation with their exceptional functionality, high productivity, unmatched comfort, advanced connectivity and unparalleled performance."

Freight Transportation

"The launch of the latest Ultra range in South Africa marks a new landmark in freight transportation in the country. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, these trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications, deliver higher performance, vehicle utilisation, uptime and more revenues," Mehrotra said.

“Our products and services have been designed keeping the specific requirements of the discerning South African fleet operators who seek both power and fuel efficiency," he added.

Len Brand, MD at Tata Africa Holdings Limited, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of two new trucks to the Tata commercial vehicle lineup. This introduction aligns seamlessly with our commitment as a partner to Tata Motors and their vision for South Africa."

"The addition of these innovative products to the South African transport sector serves as a catalyst in our ongoing efforts to secure a more significant market share in South Africa,” he said.

"With a robust network of 90 touchpoints, we're focused on providing convenient and comprehensive support to our customers. Our dedication to delivering on our uptime promise remains strong. We assure our customers of complete satisfaction as we work to keep their businesses moving forward.

In an endeavour to offer holistic solutions to customers, Tata Motors offers an umbrella of vehicle lifecycle management solutions that include annual maintenance contracts, extended warranty, fleet management services and host of value-added services.

These coupled with easy vehicle financing and curated repayment options, these solutions ensure complete peace of mind for customers, resulting in higher profitability.