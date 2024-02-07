English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Tata Motors plans to manufacture EVs at Sanand plant from April

On the sales outlook for the following fiscal year, Shailesh Chandra said that passenger vehicle (PV) is expected to grow by 5 per cent.

Business Desk
Tata Motors plans to manufacture EVs at Sanand plant from April
Tata Motors plans to manufacture EVs at Sanand plant from April | Image:Tata Motors
EV production: The Mumbai-headquartered automotive major Tata Motors has revealed the launch timeline for its upcoming Curvv EV and Harrier EV.

Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, said that the Curvv EV would be introduced around the second or third quarter of this calendar year.

"We are also hoping that by the fag-end of this year, we should also be able to introduce Harrier EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) version of Curvv," said Chandra, citing media reports  

Meanwhile, Chandra revealed that the company is geared up to begin production of EVs at its Sanand plant, acquired from Ford India in April last year. 

Image credit: Unsplash


The Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, a unit of Tata Motors purchased the facility from Ford India for Rs 725.7 crore in January last year.

"We are planning to commence electric vehicle production at Sanand with Nexon EV from April," said the senior company official said.

The company has already started production of internal combustion engine-powered versions of the Nexon at the Sanand plant, with a capacity of 3 lakh units per annum, which can be further expanded to 4.2 lakh units annually.

On the sales outlook for the following fiscal year, Chandra said that passenger vehicle (PV) is expected to grow by 5 per cent.

The automotive firm has a few launch slated for 2024, and expects better than industry growth, as per media reports.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:51 IST

