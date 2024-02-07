Advertisement

Tata Motors, the country’s leading electric car manufacturer, is urging the government not to reduce taxes on hybrid cars, arguing that they are more environmentally harmful than pure electric vehicles. This stance contradicts calls from Toyota for lower levies on hybrids. As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to curb pollution, India currently imposes a 5 per cent tax on electric vehicles, while the tax on hybrids is significantly higher at 43 per cent, just below the 48 per cent levied on petrol cars.

Toyota, a prominent advocate for hybrids popularised by the Prius, has been urging India to cut taxes on these vehicles, contending that they contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional gasoline cars. In support of this position, India's trade department recently suggested a rationalisation of taxes on hybrid cars in an internal note.

However, Tata Motors has engaged with officials and written to India's trade department, emphasising the country's urban air quality crisis and the associated health implications. Tata argues against incentivising hybrids, asserting that they are already taxed at a lower rate than gasoline cars. In a confidential letter seen by Reuters, Tata stated, "Any further incentivisation of hybrids will be a detriment to the climate goals and the nation's economy."

This lobbying effort is part of Tata's ongoing strategy to safeguard its dominant market share in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The company is also resisting attempts by Tesla to secure lower levies for imported EVs, according to previous reports.

Tata's competitors, including Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor, have also advocated maintaining the current tax policy, discouraging any reduction in taxes on hybrids. Tata reiterated its belief that EVs are the most practical solution to combat India's urban air pollution and reduce oil imports.

While India's trade department did not respond to requests for comment, Mahindra and Hyundai have not provided immediate responses. Mahindra Managing Director Anish Shah recently emphasised the need for a level playing field between domestic and foreign EV players and emphasised the promotion of local manufacturing in discussions with the government.

(With Reuters inputs)