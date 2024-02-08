Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Tata Motors reveals Punch EV, here's all you need to know

Punch EV is expected to shoulder the responsibility to strengthen Tata Motors' position in the country's electric car market.

Business Desk
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV | Image:Tata Punch EV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV launch: The Mumbai-headquartered Tata Motors has revealed its much-awaited Punch EV, which is now open for bookings with an initial amount of Rs 21,000. 

Punch EV is expected to shoulder the responsibility to strengthen Tata Motors' position in the country's electric car market. The Tata Group's automotive arm holds 85 percent of the market share, as per media reports. 

Advertisement

The Tata Punch EV should be made available for purchase close to mid-February 2024, with an ex-showroom price ranging between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh. 

The automaker has already disclosed information regarding the exterior colors, variants, and other key details of the forthcoming electric SUV.

Advertisement

Image credit: Tata Motors

Shades of Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV will be offered in four exterior color choices, including Seaweed Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Fearless Red Dual Tone, Daytona Grey Dual Tone, and Pristine White Dual Tone.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Advertisement

Range

The Tata Punch EV should be offered in two variants as per range, Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range, as per an Auto Car India report. 

Advertisement

The vehicle should also come in five trim options for the standard model, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, it said.

Meanwhile, the Punch EV Long Range variant will be available in three trim variants, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.

Advertisement

Image credit: Tata Motors

Design

The Tata Punch EV shares style-resemblance with the internal combustion engine-powered Punch SUV, however, being an electric vehicle, it has infused elements to stand apart from its ICE counterpart.

The Punch EV's front look differentiates itself with a closed-off panel, removing the need for a traditional radiator grille. 

Advertisement

The sleek LED light bar, serving as the daytime running light, spans the width of the car and is positioned at the bonnet's edge. 

Alterations in the headlamp design and a unique front bumper further differentiate the Punch EV from the ICE model. 

Advertisement

The expected variations in the side, rear profiles of the electric SUV compared to its internal combustion engine counterpart.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement