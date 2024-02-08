Advertisement

EV launch: The Mumbai-headquartered Tata Motors has revealed its much-awaited Punch EV, which is now open for bookings with an initial amount of Rs 21,000.

Punch EV is expected to shoulder the responsibility to strengthen Tata Motors' position in the country's electric car market. The Tata Group's automotive arm holds 85 percent of the market share, as per media reports.

The Tata Punch EV should be made available for purchase close to mid-February 2024, with an ex-showroom price ranging between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

The automaker has already disclosed information regarding the exterior colors, variants, and other key details of the forthcoming electric SUV.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Shades of Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV will be offered in four exterior color choices, including Seaweed Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Fearless Red Dual Tone, Daytona Grey Dual Tone, and Pristine White Dual Tone.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Range

The Tata Punch EV should be offered in two variants as per range, Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range, as per an Auto Car India report.

The vehicle should also come in five trim options for the standard model, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, it said.

Meanwhile, the Punch EV Long Range variant will be available in three trim variants, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Design

The Tata Punch EV shares style-resemblance with the internal combustion engine-powered Punch SUV, however, being an electric vehicle, it has infused elements to stand apart from its ICE counterpart.

The Punch EV's front look differentiates itself with a closed-off panel, removing the need for a traditional radiator grille.

The sleek LED light bar, serving as the daytime running light, spans the width of the car and is positioned at the bonnet's edge.

Alterations in the headlamp design and a unique front bumper further differentiate the Punch EV from the ICE model.

The expected variations in the side, rear profiles of the electric SUV compared to its internal combustion engine counterpart.