Advertisement

Safety update: Tata Nexon has secured a 5-star rating from Global NCAP yet again, albeit under the more stringent norms that came into effect in 2022; the compact SUV had previously scored a 5-star rating in Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme, in 2018.

The Nexon facelift launched in September 2023 was a part of the last batch of vehicles sent to the road safety organisation, along with the Harrier and Safari facelifts.

Advertisement

Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, "Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive 5 star rating from GNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

"With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP 5-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India. We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectations but also prioritize the safety of every passenger on the road."

Advertisement

Global NCAP rating

Global NCAP informed that the Nexon has achieved the second highest score ever for adult and child occupant safety in its ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign that began 10 years ago.

Advertisement

Despite the more stringent norms, the Nexon was awarded 32.22 points, out of a max of 34, for adult occupancy protection (AOP), and 44.52, out of 49, for child occupancy protection (COP), which resulted in the 5-star rating.

In the front impact, side impact and side pole impact tests, the Nexon provided at least adequate protection in all aspects, except for the chest area in the side pole test.

Advertisement

More importantly, the Nexon facelift betters its predecessor’s child occupancy score by a large margin; the Nexon was given 3 stars for COP in 2018. For both the 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummies, the Nexon was said to provide almost full protection in the front impact tests, and offer full side impact protection.

The Harrier and Safari facelifts have also received 5 stars for AOP and COP, with scores of 33.05 and 45 points, respectively in Global NCAP's tests.

Advertisement

Tata Nexon safety features

The Nexon facelift range gets six airbags, ESC, seat belt reminders, ISOFIX anchors and a passenger airbag disabling switch as standard, helping in achieving this result.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Global NCAP also said Tata’s compact SUV meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection.