Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Tata Punch EV features revealed

The upcoming Tata EV will be first to be based on the brand’s Acti.ev platform

Business Desk
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV | Image:Tata Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Punch EV: In the lead up to Tata Punch EV's launch, specific details of the all-electric vehicle were made available, giving EV-enthusiasts additional information on the Citroen eC3 rival. The bookings for the Punch EV had been opened on January 5 for a token amount of Rs 21,000. 

The upcoming Tata EV will be first to be based on the brand’s Acti.ev platform. 

The Punch EV is expected to arrive with two battery packs, 25kWh and 35kWh, with the larger unit expected to have an MIDC range of around 400km, as per an Auto Car India report. 

The highly-anticipated e-vehicle will be offered in Smart, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ variants.

Notably, the Punch EV's trims utilise a similar nomenclature as the Nexon EV, and these names are expected to be used on all future Tata electric vehicles, as per an Auto Car India report. 

Image  credit: Tata Motors 

Tata Punch EV Smart

This EV Smart model will have a 25kWh battery with around 315km of claimed range, LED headlamps, Multi-mode regen with paddle shifters, ESP, and six-airbags.

Image credit: Tata Motors 

Tata Punch EV Adventure

The key features in this variant includes 25kWh battery with around 315km of claimed range, 35kWh battery with around 400km of claimed range, cruise control, front fog lamps with cornering function, and an jewelled gear control knob (mad available on the 35kWh version). 

Image credit: Tata Motors

Tata Punch EV Empowered

The Punch EV Empowered will be supported by a 25kWh battery with around 315km of claimed range, and a 35kWh battery with close to 400km of claimed range. The car will also boast of features like 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Auto fold ORVMs, and dua tone body colour choices.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Tata Punch EV Empowered+

The EV Empowered variant is equipped with a 25kWh battery with around 315km of claimed range, and a 35kWh battery with around 400km of claimed range. The other pertinent features includes a blind spot monitor, Arcade.ev app suite, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.


 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

