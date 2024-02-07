Advertisement

Launch update: The Tata Punch's petrol variant will see a mid-way facelift in 2025, marking a shift from the usual three-year period stance before the Mumbai-headquartered automotve firm announces a facelift model in India's passenger-vehicle segment.

MD of Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicles Unit , Shailesh Chandra, said, “As far as the upgrade of the Punch is concerned, you know that it was launched in October 2021. Typical facelift period is three years. So, we should be expecting a facelift for the ICE version only in mid-2025, or slightly later," citing an Auto Car India report.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Tata Punch facelift expectations

Expectations are high from Tata Motors to stylistically change the Punch SUV with new design cues to bring it in line with the latest Tata models. Alterations to the front bumper and grille, along with minor tweaks to the headlamps and the bonnet could occur to make the small SUV look fresh.

Like the Nexon and the Nexon EV facelift, there will be look updates in the petrol-powered Punch from recently launched Punch EV.

The Tata Punch will have feature differentiations between its petrol and EV models, Chandra said.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Nexon twin's stand out parameters

Coming to the stand out point between the Nexon models, the Nexon EV include exclusive features such as a larger 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system, the report said.

On the other hand, the largest screen on the ICE Nexon is a 10.25 inch unit.

The EV also comes equipped with Tata's new Arcade.ev app suite to stream OTT platforms.

Additionally, the Nexon EV will boast of an e-parking brake with auto-hold in comparison to the manual handbrake on the ICE Nexon.

Image credit: Tata Motors

While the EV gets all-wheel disc brakes, the ICE variants only get discs at the front.

The Nexon EV also offers a welcome and goodbye animation on the front LED daytime running lamps, over-the-air (OTA) updates, connected car features and a puncture repair kit, the report added.

On the warranty front, both powertrains stand separately with the Tata Group subsidiary offering a three-year/1,00,000 km warranty on the ICE Nexon, and three year/1,25,000 km warranty on the Nexon EV.

Image credit: Tata Motors

Powertrain alterations

The Punch comes with a 1.2 litre petrol engine good for 86 hp and 113 Nm and is either synced to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

While the choice of CNG exists, expectations of powertrain changes is are negligible.

