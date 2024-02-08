English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Tesla introduces newly-styled Model 3 in North America

The electric car maker has removed the most expensive version of the Model 3, the "performance" variant, from its North American websites, and now only lists th

Business Desk
Tesla
Tesla | Image:Tesla
Restyled Model 3: Tesla on January 10 launched the restyled version of its Model 3 sedan in North America and kept the prices unchanged, according to the company's website and a post on X.

The electric car maker has removed the most expensive version of the Model 3, the "performance" variant, from its North American websites, and now only lists the rear-wheel drive and the long-range variants.

The Model 3's rear-wheel drive variant is currently priced at $38,990, while its long-range variant costs $45,990. Tesla has updated the range of its long-range variant to 341 miles, up from the earlier 333 miles.

The restyled version of both variants includes new features such as a rear display for backseat passengers, two new colors, "Stealth Grey and Ultra Red", and newly styled wheels, according to Tesla's website.

Tesla first unveiled the restyled Model 3 in China in September last year at a higher price.

The upgraded car went on sale in Europe a month later.

The Model 3 rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles became ineligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit at the end last year, based on new guidance under the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Tesla delivered a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating market estimates and meeting its 2023 target, but lost its spot as the top EV maker by sales to China's BYD.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

