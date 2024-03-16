Advertisement

Tesla to raise prices: Tesla has announced a forthcoming price increase for all Model Y vehicles in the United States, effective April 1, according to a statement on its website.

"Prices will increase by $1,000 for all Model Y trims on April 1," Tesla said on its website.

This adjustment follows a recent hike in prices for specific Model Y variants, including the rear-wheel drive and long-range models, which saw a $1,000 increment on March 1, bringing their base prices to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively.



The company has not explicitly stated whether the April price adjustment will be in addition to the March increase. However, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, previously acknowledged the challenges of managing continuous production amid seasonal fluctuations in consumer demand.



The move to raise prices for Model Y vehicles in the US comes after Tesla temporarily reduced prices for select Model Y configurations in February. This adjustment follows earlier price cuts in Europe and China, indicating Tesla's strategic response to global market trends.



(With Reuters Inputs)

