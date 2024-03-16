×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Tesla to raise Model Y prices in the US by $1,000 from April 1

The company on March 1 had also raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by $1,000 to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tesla to raise Model Y prices
Tesla to raise Model Y prices | Image:Tesla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tesla to raise prices: Tesla has announced a forthcoming price increase for all Model Y vehicles in the United States, effective April 1, according to a statement on its website. 

"Prices will increase by $1,000 for all Model Y trims on April 1," Tesla said on its website.

Advertisement

This adjustment follows a recent hike in prices for specific Model Y variants, including the rear-wheel drive and long-range models, which saw a $1,000 increment on March 1, bringing their base prices to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively.

The company has not explicitly stated whether the April price adjustment will be in addition to the March increase. However, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, previously acknowledged the challenges of managing continuous production amid seasonal fluctuations in consumer demand.

The move to raise prices for Model Y vehicles in the US comes after Tesla temporarily reduced prices for select Model Y configurations in February. This adjustment follows earlier price cuts in Europe and China, indicating Tesla's strategic response to global market trends.

(With Reuters Inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS

India LIVE

a few seconds ago
POLICE

Firm Director Booked

a few seconds ago
Oppo

Much expected Oppo A9 2020 slated to hit India on 16 September

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Granted Bail

3 minutes ago
ELON MUSK, WORLD'S RICHEST MAN

Musk on 'Woke AI'

10 minutes ago
Indian PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak

India And UK Trade Talks

11 minutes ago
iPhone 11

Apple launches iPhone 11,

11 minutes ago
SK23

Viral Photo From SK23 Set

11 minutes ago
Tesla to raise Model Y prices

Tesla to raise prices

18 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon at Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week Day 3

22 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir on KKR

30 minutes ago
Rambaan still

Mohanlal's Rambaan Update

31 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Court

31 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee In Mumbai

35 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

37 minutes ago
Thundu

Thundu OTT Release Date

44 minutes ago
Indian Navy calls for Somali pirates to surrender and releave Ex-MV Ruen

Navy vs Pirates

an hour ago
PM Modi

PM Modi LS Campaign

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 19 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News20 hours ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 21 hours ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo