Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Toyota prolongs closure of two production lines after irregularities in emission tests

Production lines were initially halted on January 29 after the discovery of irregularities in certification tests for diesel engines conducted by Toyota

Business Desk
Toyota wage negotiations
Toyota wage negotiations | Image:Toyota
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Toyota extends shutdown: The Japanese automaker Toyota Motor has announced the extension of the shutdown of two production lines at manufacturing plants operated by affiliated companies in Japan until March 1, according to a statement released on Friday.

The production lines were initially halted on January 29 following the discovery of irregularities in certification tests for diesel engines conducted by Toyota Industries, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor.

A decision regarding the reopening of the lines is scheduled to be made on March 1, with the possibility of resuming operations on Monday, March 4. 

However, the suspension will persist for one production line at Toyota Auto Body's Inabe plant in Mie prefecture, which manufactures the Alphard and Vellfire minivans, and another line at Gifu Auto Body's primary facility in Gifu prefecture, responsible for producing the HiAce van.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

