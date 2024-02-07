Advertisement

Auto Sales: Automotive major, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on Thursday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales in January with dispatch of 24,609 units, higher by 92 per cent over same month last year.

The automaker had dispatched a total of 12,835 units to dealers in January last year, according to an official company statement.

In January 2024, the company sold 23,197 units in the domestic market, and exported 1,412 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, it said.

"The company's MPV and SUV offerings continue to be our greatest strength with major contributions from the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender," said Sabari Manohar, VP for Sales Service Used Car Segment of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), citing media reports.

The joint-venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and Kirloskar Motor's other model like Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Hilux, Vellfire and the Rumion have fuelled company's growth story, he said.

The company has temporarily decided to suspend the dispatch of its three models mainly Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux in the country after irregularities were found in the certification tests for the diesel powertrain.