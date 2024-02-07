Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:11 IST
Toyota remains world's top-selling automaker in 2023
Toyota Motor announced on Tuesday that it achieved a record-breaking sales figure of 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, securing its position as the world's top-selling automaker for the fourth consecutive year.
The Japanese company reported a 7.2 per cent increase in global group sales compared to the previous year, including sales from subsidiaries such as truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu.
Toyota's remarkable performance was driven by a surge in overseas sales, reaching a record 8.9 million vehicles.
Its parent-only vehicles, comprising both Toyota and Lexus brands, reached a milestone of 10.3 million vehicles sold in 2023.
Notably, approximately one-third of these sales were gasoline-electric hybrids, while battery electric vehicles constituted less than 1 per cent.
In comparison, Volkswagen Group, Toyota's closest competitor, reported a 12 per cent increase in deliveries, reaching 9.2 million cars sold in 2023. This growth marked a major post-pandemic recovery for the German automaker as supply chain challenges gradually eased.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:11 IST
