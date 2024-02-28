Advertisement

Toyota global output rises: Japan’s Toyota Motor announced a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in global vehicle production for January, marking the 13th consecutive month of growth. The surge came on the back of robust demand in the United States.

Total output for January reached 740,332 vehicles, while worldwide sales climbed approximately 11 per cent compared to the same period last year.

However, the growth in overseas markets, particularly in the United States, compensated for declining sales in Japan. These figures include sales of the luxury Lexus brand.

In the US, sales surged 23 per cent during the month, while European sales saw a 2 per cent increase, offsetting a 14 per cent decline in domestic sales.

Sales in China witnessed a notable 39 per cent increase; however, this rise was partly influenced by dealers selling cars over more days compared to the previous year due to changes related to the Chinese New Year calendar. Toyota noted that competition in the Chinese market remains fierce.

Nearly forty percent of Toyota's vehicles sold globally in January were gasoline-electric hybrids, reflecting the company's continued commitment to hybrid technology.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker by volume, continues to benefit from strong demand in key markets, particularly the United States, amidst evolving global market dynamics.

(With Reuters Inputs)