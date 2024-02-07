Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Toyota sees annual profit after stellar Q3 results

Toyota is seen outperforming top competitors in 2024 helped by robust demand for hybrid vehicles amidst EV slowdown

Business Desk
Toyota sees annual profit after stellar Q3 results
Toyota sees annual profit after stellar Q3 results | Image:Toyota
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Profit forecast: The Japanese automotive major Toyota Motor raised its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday, after its third-quarter earnings raced past analysts' estimates due to a weaker yen and strong sales of high-margin cars and hybrid vehicles.

Toyota shares surged 4.4 per cent after the announcement, recovering from a 0.7 per cent fall earlier.

Advertisement

Profit Outlook

The higher forecast from the world's best-selling automaker contrasts with a downbeat outlook from many of its rivals who have warned of tepid sales growth and announced production cuts this year due to high interest rates and slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Advertisement

Toyota, a laggard in battery-powered EVs, is seen outperforming competitors this year, helped by robust demand for hybrid vehicles, which it pioneered more than a quarter century ago with the Prius model.

The Japanese firm raised its profit forecast for the current year to 4.9 trillion yen ($33 billion) from 4.5 trillion expected previously. That is well above an average analyst forecast of 4.6 trillion yen, according to LSEG data.

Advertisement

Toyota's operating profit for the three months to December 31 totalled 1.68 trillion yen, up 75.7 per cent a year earlier and beating the average 1.3 trillion yen profit estimate in a poll of nine analysts by LSEG.

Hybrids accounted for around one third of the total sales of more than 10 million vehicles of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands last year.

Advertisement

Market-wise performance 

In the quarter-ending December, hybrid sales surged 46 per cent, contributing to an 11 per cent rise in overall vehicle sales.

Advertisement

In North America, Toyota's biggest market by volume, the company reported the strongest growth with a 28 per cent rise in sales. 

The company's domestic market saw sales rise by 5 per cent and yet report the highest earnings and margin among its major markets. 

Advertisement

Japan contributed to two thirds of Toyota's quarterly profit and generated a 20 per cent operating margin, well above the company's overall margin of 14 per cent and North America's 3.4 per cent contribution. 

A weaker yen currency, which has tumbled around 10 per cent against the dollar since end-2022, bolstered the impact of Toyota's robust global sales.

Advertisement

Toyota also retained its crown as the world's top-selling automaker for the fourth consecutive year after posting record annual sales of 11.2 million vehicles for 2023.

On the other hand, the firm is grappling with a series of scandals at its group companies over product certification test procedures that threaten to hurt its reputation for quality and safety.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement