Profit forecast: The Japanese automotive major Toyota Motor raised its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday, after its third-quarter earnings raced past analysts' estimates due to a weaker yen and strong sales of high-margin cars and hybrid vehicles.

Toyota shares surged 4.4 per cent after the announcement, recovering from a 0.7 per cent fall earlier.

Profit Outlook

The higher forecast from the world's best-selling automaker contrasts with a downbeat outlook from many of its rivals who have warned of tepid sales growth and announced production cuts this year due to high interest rates and slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Toyota, a laggard in battery-powered EVs, is seen outperforming competitors this year, helped by robust demand for hybrid vehicles, which it pioneered more than a quarter century ago with the Prius model.

The Japanese firm raised its profit forecast for the current year to 4.9 trillion yen ($33 billion) from 4.5 trillion expected previously. That is well above an average analyst forecast of 4.6 trillion yen, according to LSEG data.

Toyota's operating profit for the three months to December 31 totalled 1.68 trillion yen, up 75.7 per cent a year earlier and beating the average 1.3 trillion yen profit estimate in a poll of nine analysts by LSEG.

Hybrids accounted for around one third of the total sales of more than 10 million vehicles of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands last year.

Market-wise performance

In the quarter-ending December, hybrid sales surged 46 per cent, contributing to an 11 per cent rise in overall vehicle sales.

In North America, Toyota's biggest market by volume, the company reported the strongest growth with a 28 per cent rise in sales.

The company's domestic market saw sales rise by 5 per cent and yet report the highest earnings and margin among its major markets.

Japan contributed to two thirds of Toyota's quarterly profit and generated a 20 per cent operating margin, well above the company's overall margin of 14 per cent and North America's 3.4 per cent contribution.

A weaker yen currency, which has tumbled around 10 per cent against the dollar since end-2022, bolstered the impact of Toyota's robust global sales.

Toyota also retained its crown as the world's top-selling automaker for the fourth consecutive year after posting record annual sales of 11.2 million vehicles for 2023.

On the other hand, the firm is grappling with a series of scandals at its group companies over product certification test procedures that threaten to hurt its reputation for quality and safety.



(With Reuters Inputs)