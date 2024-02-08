Toyota will roll out solid-state battery EVs: Vikram Gulati

EV space: Japanese automobile giant Toyota Motor is set to launch vehicles with solid-state batteries that charge faster and last longer in near future, Vikram Gulati, Country Head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said on Thursday.



The solid-state batteries should dramatically improve the driving range of electric vehicles (EVs), a key element of a strategic pivot Toyota unveiled in June to make up for ground lost to Tesla and Chinese rivals, such as BYD, in the EV race.



Last year, Toyota and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan said they would tie up to develop and mass produce all-solid-state batteries, which they aimed to commercialise in 2027 and 2028, followed by full-scale mass production.



"The solid-state batteries can be charged in 10 minutes and have a range of 1,200 km (750 miles)," Vikram Gulati said.



Thousands of Chief Executives, investors and diplomats have gathered for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a three-day event at which major global and national firms have unveiled investment plans worth close to $33 billion.



(With Reuters Inputs)