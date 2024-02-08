English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Triumph takes the wrap-off Daytona with 660cc triple threat

Triumph unveiled the Daytona 660 bike with the 660cc triple in its most powerful state

Business Desk
Triumph Daytona 660
Triumph Daytona 660 | Image:Triumph
Daytona is back: The largest UK-owned motorbike manufacturer Triumph has unveiled the Daytona 660 bike with the 660cc triple in its most powerful state, delivering 95hp at 11,250 rpm and 69Nm at 8,250 rpm.

While the Daytona 660 is a fully-faired machine, its rider triangle is much more relaxed than the original and quite unforgiving 675, as per an Auto Car India report.

Owing to the fact that the clip-on handlebars are placed above the fork tops and the footpegs not being set very high up, the riding position is sporty yet comfortable, it said.

While the main frame, wheels and most of the cycle parts are carried over, there are a few prominent changes.

Image credit: Triumph

Daytona 660's key features

The Daytona 660 which weighs 201kg, 12kg heavier than the Trident, has Triumph-branded radially mounted calipers and gets a sport riding mode over just the 'road' and 'rain' modes on the other two Triumph 660s.

The seat height too has gone up by 5mm over the Trident, to 810mm on the Daytona.

Unlike the sport-touring Michelin Road 5 rubber on the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, the Daytona 660 runs on sportier Michelin Power 6 rubber.

As with all Triumph models, an extensive catalogue of accessories is on offer, including luggage, protection, a bluetooth module for the dash and a bidirectional quick shifter, the report said.

Image credit: Triumph

The Daytona 660 comes for approximately Rs 9.09 lakh, priced higher compared to Trident 660, which is available for approximately Rs 8.35 lakh.

Considering that Triumph retails nearly its entire international lineup in the country, expectation for a Daytona 660 launch in India prevail in 2024.

Honda CBR650R, currently not for sale in India, makes for new Daytona's closest competitor.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

