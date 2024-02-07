Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:39 IST
TVS Motor sales rise 23% in January 2024
The domestic two-wheeler sales rose 24 per cent to 2,68,233 units in January, as compared to 2,16,471 units in January 2023, it said.
Auto Sales: Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor registered a growth of 25 per cent with sales increasing to 3,29,937 units in January 2024 from 2,64,710 units in January 2023, according to an official company statement.
The motorbike vertical grew 29 per cent to 1,55,611 units in January 2024 from 1,21,042 units in the same month last year.
The scooter sales clocked a 24 per cent uptick with sales increasing to 1,32,290 units in January 2024 from 1,06,537 units in the same month previous year.
Electric Vehicle (EV)
The EV sales registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing to 16,276 units in January 2024 from 12,169 units in January 2023.
International Business
The Chennai-headquartered company's total exports grew 22 per cent increasing to 69,343 units in January 2024 from 57,024 units registered in January 2023
The firm's two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 28 per cent with sales increasing to 61,704 units in January 2024 from 48,239 units registered in January 2023.
The dispatches during the month were partially affected due to the constraints in the availability of the containers, the company informed.
Three-Wheeler
In the three-wheeler segment, the firm registered sales of 9,576 units in January 2024 as against 10,405 units in January 2023.
